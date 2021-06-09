$0.56 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

BUSE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

