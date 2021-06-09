-$0.57 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 1,864,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

