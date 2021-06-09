$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.57. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

