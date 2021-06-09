$0.69 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

