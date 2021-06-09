$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,758. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

