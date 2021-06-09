$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.89. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.