$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.83. Lazard posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 2,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,756. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

