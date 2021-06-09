$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 56.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

