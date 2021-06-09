$0.96 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

