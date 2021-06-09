0xcert 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,280.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $37,280.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00988856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.76 or 0.09651191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00050450 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

