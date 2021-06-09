$1.25 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $648,222. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

BECN opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.02.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.