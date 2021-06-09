$1.31 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $221,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

