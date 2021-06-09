$1.37 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

FBHS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,174 shares of company stock worth $3,909,854 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

