$1.50 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.37. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

