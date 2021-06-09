$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

