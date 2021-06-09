$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

VRTX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.13. 1,908,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

