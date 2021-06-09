1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Sells $75,360.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 16,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,928. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. 44.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.