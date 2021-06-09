-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,846. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

