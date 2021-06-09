$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

