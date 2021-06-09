$1.91 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.76. Best Buy reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

