11,841 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The stock has a market cap of $585.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

