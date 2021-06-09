$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.93 million and the lowest is $7.78 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $76.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $92.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.13 on Friday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.