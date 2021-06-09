13,354 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 400,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.