14,352 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:BDN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

