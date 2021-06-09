149,184 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 269.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 105,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.3% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 112.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

