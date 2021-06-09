15,123 Shares in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $253.28 million, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

