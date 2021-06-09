16,000 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Purchased by First National Bank

First National Bank purchased a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.