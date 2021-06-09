16,337 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and have sold 70,426,940 shares worth $3,063,013,897. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.