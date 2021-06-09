17,840 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBP. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

PBP stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

