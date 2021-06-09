$190.30 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce $190.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. James River Group posted sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $763.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.02. 233,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,550. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

