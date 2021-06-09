$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.33 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

ES stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. 1,335,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,323. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

