$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,125 shares of company stock worth $313,752,923. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.33. 1,116,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,532. Carvana has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.