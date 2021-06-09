$2.90 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.86. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.07. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,487. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.