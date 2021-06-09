2,073 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.