$208.60 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $208.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.46 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $877.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 11,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

