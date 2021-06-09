215,519 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kohl’s by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2,188.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 29,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

