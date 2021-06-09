$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.17 million and the lowest is $22.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Eargo stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,226. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

