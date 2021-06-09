2,449 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $662,050. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.