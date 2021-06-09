$293.08 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $293.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.82 million and the lowest is $290.10 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -64.00. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

