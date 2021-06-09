3,017 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

