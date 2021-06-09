356 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

