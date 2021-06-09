37,091 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,678 shares of company stock worth $9,016,329. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

