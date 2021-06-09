3,780 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.68. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

