3,936 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,649,000 after acquiring an additional 218,808 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.