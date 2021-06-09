3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

