$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post sales of $538.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,245,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.