$551.64 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post $551.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.55 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.91. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

