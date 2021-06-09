$562.64 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $562.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.80 million and the lowest is $559.82 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

