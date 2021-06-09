$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $61.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $245.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,414. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.