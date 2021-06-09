600,000 Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Medicus Sciences Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Shares of MSACU stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.