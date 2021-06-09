600,000 Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Medicus Sciences Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Shares of MSACU stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.
About Medicus Sciences Acquisition
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.